Watch now: Making a beautiful impression: Decatur celebrates America In Bloom awards

DECATUR — Despite a pandemic, Decatur is still looking good.

Members of the community visited the Garden Path on East Lost Bridge Road on Thursday to celebrate the city’s America In Bloom awards and recognition.

Decatur recently received three awards from the AIB national competition.

The community’s awards included the Catching Community Spirit - Best Use of Social Media or Technology Award, the Outstanding Achievement Award for Overall Impression, and Teaming with Bees: Edible Community Landscape.

In the Overall Impression award, 47 communities competed this year. “Some are small tourist towns, others are towns similar to Decatur,” said local AIB chair Ellen Hearn. “The judges use a number of criteria for each category. Our win means we scored the highest in this category as compared to all of the other communities. That is a major award.”

The Catching Community Spirit recognized the Beautify Decatur Coalition website. The website was re-designed last year to allow engagement with donors and volunteers and to communicate events and contests. “We also have achieved more market reach with our twitter account,” Hearn said.