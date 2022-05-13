Watch now: Mount Zion third graders visit Mueller Co.

DECATUR – Hieronymus Mueller was only about 18 when he sailed to the United States in 1850, spending weeks on a ship to join two family members already here in Chicago.

“It wasn't a vacation,” said Lauren Elise Taylor, assistant director of the Hieronymus Mueller Museum at Mueller Co.

Besides the risk of storms and sinking, people crossing the seas in those days could become ill and die before reaching their destinations, she said.

Mount Zion Grade School third grade students visited Mueller Co. on Friday to learn about the history of Mueller and to participate in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) activities including racing with a fire hose, learning how air pushes water, and a scavenger hunt in the museum.

“We were looking for science-related field trips,” said third-grade teacher Melissa Larrison. “We wanted them to learn about the history of Decatur and surrounding areas, to kind of go along with our social studies unit on communities and our science units, incorporating STEM activities.”

The museum was started in the mid-1990s by a private foundation run by descendants of Hieronymus Mueller, said director Katherine Unruh.

“It tells the story of him and his family and the company,” she said. “We're really excited to have the Mount Zion third-graders here today.”

The museum houses artifacts including a horseless carriage of the type used in Mueller's youth, to water products like sinks and fire hydrants made by the company he founded, photos of events in his life, and a life-size recreation of a worker in the Mueller plant making pipe fittings, which students Jase Lergent and Noah Minton pronounced “creepy” but their favorite part of the museum.

“I like it,” Jase said. “It's really cool and we liked the scavenger hunt.”

The boys also liked the model of the ship Mueller traveled on and spent several minutes looking at it.

For the fire hose race, director of engineering Chad Harbour told the students that when Mueller was a firefighter in his youth, firefighters tapped a water source and filled buckets to throw water on fires, instead of having fire trucks with hoses.

“Would you like to put out a fire like that?” he said, and when the kids chorused “no” he said, “I didn't think so.”

Mueller Co. still manufactures hydrants and firefighting equipment today, he said.

Hieronymus Mueller invented several important water-related machines and equipment, including a drilling and tapping machine that was one of his earliest inventions. The company he founded, said engineer Andrew Jordan, now has plants all over the United States.

Harbour, his daughter Rylee, and research and development lab technician Tim Sutton demonstrated the fire hose race: one person grabbed the hose and ran to a nearby fire hydrant, handing off to a second person, who raced back with the hose. A second team of two did the same in the opposite direction. The first one to get back to the starting point won. The students took turns racing and the best times were around eight seconds. Afterward, the kids got frozen treats.

