Watch now: Pritzker announces new coronavirus numbers for Illinois

CHICAGO — Gov. J.B. Pritzker is giving a daily update on coronavirus cases in Illinois.
Scroll down to watch the video.
The state Department of Public Health on Monday announced 2,341 new cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois.
The following 46 additional deaths also were announced:
The idea is to keep patients at home, reducing their risk of exposure to coronavirus, which causes the respiratory disease COVID-19. They can consult with doctors using a variety of apps on smartphones, tablets, laptops or desktop computers.
- Cook County: 1 female 20s, 1 female 30s, 1 female 40s, 1 male 50s, 2 females 60s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 3 males 70s, 6 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
- Iroquois County: 1 female 60s
- Lake County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 3 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s
- Macon County: 1 male 70s
- Madison County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 90s
- Monroe County: 1 male 70s
- Sangamon County: 1 female 100+
- St. Clair County: 1 female 80s
- Will County: 1 female 30s, 1 male 50s, 3 females 70s, 1 male 80s
- Winnebago County: 1 male 50s
IDPH is currently reporting a total of 63,840 cases, including 2,662 deaths, in 97 counties in Illinois.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have processed 333,147 specimens for a total of 13,834.
This story will be updated.
Selfies: The face masks of Central Illinois
Jim Walters
Allie Adair
Pamela Martin
Renee Chee Metternick
Renuka Rsr
Rhiannon Rowland
Ryan Bliss
Alex Juarez
Amy Garry
Andrea Anderson Stewart
Barbara Leigh
Brittany Brackney
Dawn Kelley-Lett
Glennda Knauer
Heather J. Hardman
Jordon Hanshew
Katie Harness
Mary Huff Moser
Melissa Tucker-Marx
Molly Krause
Pam Burress
Peg Schad
Peggy Karr Tippett
Peggy Stiles
Randi Meyer
Randy Wahls
Rhonda Houk
Scott May
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.