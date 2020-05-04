You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Watch now: Pritzker announces new coronavirus numbers for Illinois
0 comments
top story

Watch now: Pritzker announces new coronavirus numbers for Illinois

CHICAGO — Gov. J.B. Pritzker is giving a daily update on coronavirus cases in Illinois. 

Scroll down to watch the video. 

The state Department of Public Health on Monday announced 2,341 new cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois.

The following 46 additional deaths also were announced:

  • Cook County: 1 female 20s, 1 female 30s, 1 female 40s, 1 male 50s, 2 females 60s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 3 males 70s, 6 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
  • DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
  • Iroquois County: 1 female 60s
  • Lake County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 3 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s
  • Macon County: 1 male 70s
  • Madison County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 90s
  • Monroe County: 1 male 70s
  • Sangamon County: 1 female 100+
  • St. Clair County: 1 female 80s
  • Will County: 1 female 30s, 1 male 50s, 3 females 70s, 1 male 80s
  • Winnebago County: 1 male 50s

IDPH is currently reporting a total of 63,840 cases, including 2,662 deaths, in 97 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have processed 333,147 specimens for a total of 13,834.

This story will be updated.

 

TODAY'S TOPIC: The new face mask requirement in Illinois

Selfies: The face masks of Central Illinois

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News