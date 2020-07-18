Watch now: Shaping young men in Decatur, one landscaping project at a time

The program, funded only through donations and sponsors, runs Monday-Friday for four weeks. The group meets for breakfast at 8 a.m., works on various landscaping projects from 9 to 11 a.m. and eats lunch together in Fairview Park.

According to Sanders, the boys are paid $100 per week using money donated by members of the community, meaning each boy in the program can be sponsored for $400 for the four-week program. The group intends to clean up and manage properties around the community.

“They can put this on their resume," Sanders said.

Donations totaling $7,000 had been received as of Friday afternoon, allowing all youth to be paid for two weeks of work. The program began with around 15 boys and rapidly grew to over 30 by Friday. Sanders said more are expected to join in coming weeks, meaning additional donations will be needed to keep the program going.

"I have no doubt it's going to happen," he said. "They're making this happen. I thank God for the community. They came out and are helping me with this program."

In the coming weeks, Sanders plans to teach the boys much more than landscaping. For instance, they were asked to bring their school IDs when coming to work Monday so they can learn how to open a bank account and how to save money.