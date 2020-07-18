Watch now: Shaping young men in Decatur, one landscaping project at a time

DECATUR— Zander Martin learned the satisfaction of putting in a week's worth of hard work.
“Today, it feels good. It's pay day," the 14-year-old MacArthur High School students said Friday. Zander spent the past week working alongside other Decatur youth learning how to do landscaping, among other skills. Zander said this was the first time he's experienced having a job.
"It just feels good to come out in the morning and do something productive instead of staying at home all day and playing my games or going around running around and doing nothing,” he said. "This is my first time with an actual job."
Decatur youth, ages 13 to 18, are participating in Shemilah's Outreach Center, a program that seeks to teach Decatur youth new skills and life lessons. Shemuel Sanders started the program in honor of his daughter, Shemilah, who recently passed away as a victim of gun violence.
On Friday, youth in the program were finishing the first week of doing a yard work project under the instruction of Sanders in the former Faith Fellowship Christian Church building at 1222 E. Grand Ave. Sanders, a landscaper by trade, said the boys have been fast learners of the new skills he's been teaching them, like weed trimming and edging.
The program, funded only through donations and sponsors, runs Monday-Friday for four weeks. The group meets for breakfast at 8 a.m., works on various landscaping projects from 9 to 11 a.m. and eats lunch together in Fairview Park.
According to Sanders, the boys are paid $100 per week using money donated by members of the community, meaning each boy in the program can be sponsored for $400 for the four-week program. The group intends to clean up and manage properties around the community.
“They can put this on their resume," Sanders said.
Donations totaling $7,000 had been received as of Friday afternoon, allowing all youth to be paid for two weeks of work. The program began with around 15 boys and rapidly grew to over 30 by Friday. Sanders said more are expected to join in coming weeks, meaning additional donations will be needed to keep the program going.
"I have no doubt it's going to happen," he said. "They're making this happen. I thank God for the community. They came out and are helping me with this program."
In the coming weeks, Sanders plans to teach the boys much more than landscaping. For instance, they were asked to bring their school IDs when coming to work Monday so they can learn how to open a bank account and how to save money.
He plans to teach the boys by having them take $30 of the $100 earned weekly and put it into a savings account and to donate $10, leaving $60 for leisurely spending. While the group gathers together for lunch, guest speaker share career information with the boys.
“It's not only the work ethic we're putting in them, it's life skills, conflict resolution," Sanders said. "We're trying to build these boys up to be young men."
