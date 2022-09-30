Watch now: St. Teresa's International Club celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

DECATUR – Alicia Marin has served as her parents' Spanish-language interpreter since she was 7 years old.

Now, in about a month, she should be nationally certified as an interpreter and will be able to help people who are visiting doctors or the hospital to ensure they understand and are understood.

Marin was the featured speaker at St. Teresa High School's Hispanic Heritage Month event on Friday, hosted by the International Club.

Luis Peralta, faculty adviser for the club and the school's Spanish teacher, said the club chooses a different culture each month to celebrate, holding Black History Month activities in February, for example, or Chinese New Year celebrations in January. Hispanic Heritage Month is observed from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.

“The International Club is in charge of bringing the cultures to the school,” he said. “All year round, we're busy.”

Marin is United Way's Hispanic resource liaison, helping those for whom Spanish is their first language find housing, medical care, or whatever they need, and has served as interpreter informally for families who need one. Without certification, the family has to sign a waiver to allow her to sit in on medical appointments and she doesn't get paid for that, but once she's certified, the hospitals will put her on staff. Peralta is taking the certification classes alongside of her, and the two have already passed their written tests, with the oral exam coming up in November. At present, there are only 140 certified interpreters in the entire state of Illinois.

Marin came to the United States at age 5 and learned English without the benefit of English as a Second Language programs in school, which weren't available at that time, she told St. Teresa students. Her parents never learned English.

“It's so hard to be in a country and not know the language,” she said.

But being bilingual is a useful skill, and she urged the students to continue pursuing their mastery of Spanish, no matter what their career goals are. Being able to speak a second language will offer them a chance to help others no matter where life takes them, she said, and helping others has always been her dream.

“If you're an interpreter, there's a lot of work for you,” she said.

After her talk, students lined up for foods like flautas and quasadillas fritas, prepared by members of the International Club, said senior Abraham Buckner. He is a student in Spanish IV, and was worried he couldn't take Spanish this year, as other classes he needed conflicted with it, but Peralta found a way, and Buckner was relieved, he said. His father is American and his mother Ethiopian, and learning about other cultures is important to him.

“I want to expand my knowledge, and hopefully become bilingual,” he said. “I also like working with Senor (Peralta). He's my favorite teacher and I think he's amazing.”