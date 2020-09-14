Watch now: Statewide COVID-19 positivity rate declines over weekend

SPRINGFIELD – The COVID-19 test positivity rate fell to 3.6% statewide Monday, decreasing in two regions that have faced increased economic restrictions due to high rates.

The positivity rate decreased three-tenths of a percentage point since Friday as the state reported an average of 46,471 test results and 1,652 new cases each day between Saturday and Monday. That made for a three-day positivity rate of about 3.6%.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate average is as low as it’s been since July 25, while Region 7 and Region 4 of the state’s reopening plan each saw decreases to their positivity rate as of Friday, Sept. 11.

Region 7, which includes Will and Kankakee counties, saw the seven-day average positivity rate decrease to 7.2%, which is still above the 6.5% threshold that will allow the rollback of some economic restrictions. Currently, the region is closed to indoor dining and bar services at restaurants and bars.

Region 4, which includes the Metro East area on the Missouri border near St. Louis, saw its rolling positivity rate decrease to 9.4%, marking three straight days of decreases.