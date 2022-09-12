Watch now: Sullivan-Okaw Valley football rising after previous struggles

SULLIVAN — When the Sullivan-Okaw Valley football team left the field Friday night after its loss to Tuscola, it got a standing ovation.

A stadium with packed bleachers and a standing section four rows deep behind fences cheered the team on.

“Ladies and gentleman, what a hard fought game this was,” the public address announcer bellowed.

Being on the end of a 28-25 loss to Tuscola, on a touchdown with just over two minutes left in the fourth quarter, likely would have evoked heartbreak instead of celebration for most. But for those who have been around the Sullivan football program for the past half-decade, the reason for pride was clear.

Coming into this season, Sullivan had lost 33 straight games according to the IHSA database. At this point last year it was canceling the remainder of its season after two weeks because it didn’t have enough players.

“We were down,” Sullivan coach John Bertetto said. “We were about as low as you can be.”

Since then the program has had an 180-degree turn. Sullivan started this year 2-0. In its third game it had Tuscola, the No. 7 team in the latest Class 1A AP poll, on the ropes deep into the fourth quarter.

The last time these two programs played in 2019, Tuscola won 56-13 — Friday was proof the program has become competitive again.

"Before I say anything about the game, I'm going to tip my cap to Sullivan, Coach Bertetto, all their guys, all their kids," Tuscola coach Andy Romine said. "The fact that they didn't play football a year ago, and were able to come out and play like that is, to me, I mean it's almost unbelievable."

Romine was impressed, saying that Sullivan will be a competitor for the rest of its schedule and for its Central Illinois Conference counterparts.

Bertetto said his first year with the team, last season, that wasn’t the case. After ending up with less than 10 players whom he’d classify as being experienced at the varsity level and with only a few more who might be able to play at the level, he had to end the season.

An early offseason began, and he had to set some goals for what the team would be able to do to even be able to step on the field in 2022. It meant getting in the weight room and having younger players be strong and fit enough to play safely and compete.

"Ever since that last season, our kids have done everything we've asked them to do," Bertetto said. "We told them what we need to do to get here to be able to play varsity games and be able to compete at the varsity level."

By the time the summer came around, the team gave Bertetto a resounding response to those objectives.

"That was a big step that our kids took," Bertetto said. "We do a lift-a-thon in the summertime for a fundraiser. And we were way stronger than we were last year at the end of summer. They've been ready to compete since the summer started. It never felt like we were coming off a season where we had to cancel. The kids were ready to roll, which was awesome."

But getting back on the field was just the first hurdle. Next, it had to compete, and hopefully strike an end to a losing streak that lingered for half a decade.

The coaching staff was excited and hopeful ahead of the opener against Newton, but nerves and questions still lingered.

"We saw potential all summer through camp and then going into the first game, we talked as a coaching staff and were like, 'Well, we're gonna find out if we're ready tonight,'" Bertetto said.

That night ended with a 33-27 win for Sullivan, the first victory at Victory Field since 2016. Students stormed the field; Bertetto got doused in Gatorade.

"It was like we had won a championship," Bertetto said. "But for them at that point, it was. Because they needed to see that they could compete. And that was a huge win for them. Not just in terms of the season, but just as in their attitudes. They realized, 'Hey, we're ready for this.'"

Now, Sullivan has the monkey off its back. It has had success this season with two wins to open the year and being a couple minutes away from a win over one of the top programs in the state. After some years of waiting and a summer of work, Sullivan is a program that looks to be rising from those previous lows.