Watch now: Taylor wants to be an example for Black youth

Taylor was the first African American man to be hired by the Community Foundation in a leadership position, he said.

“I am blessed and have been able to bless others,” he said.

Taylor works with a diverse group of people at the Community Foundation. He said he is thankful for them and feels he can do more with the help of the team.

In the beginning, the stay-at-home orders were manageable. However, with the new addition to the family, Taylor’s routines change daily.

“Now we’re on his time,” Taylor said about his two-month-old son, Ezra. “But my wife and I are partners. We tag team.”

Working at home has been more productive for Taylor.

“I get more done at home than I do at the office,” he said. “The typical 9-to-5, stuck in an office, is obsolete.”

Family time is important to Taylor. He is able to spend a few minutes with the children before attending to his job. “And still being productive,” he said.