Watch now: Taylor wants to be an example for Black youth

Editor's note: This story is part of a series in which reporters check with Central Illinoisans about how their lives have changed in the pandemic.
DECATUR — Compared to others, Terrence “TAT” Taylor has had a good year.
He became a father again, got married, began a new job as the director of community investment with the Community Foundation of Macon County, returned to Neuhoff Media, began teaching essential skills classes at Richland Community College and was a census taker.
“This has been the most productive, blessed-filled year of my life so far,” he said. “It took the world to fall apart for my life to come together.”
During the season of thankfulness, Taylor is grateful for so many things, including health, safety and security. “Being able to pay my bills,” he said. “In the midst of all this, I am a blessed and highly favored young man, as my mom would say.”
Taylor was the first African American man to be hired by the Community Foundation in a leadership position, he said.
“I am blessed and have been able to bless others,” he said.
Taylor works with a diverse group of people at the Community Foundation. He said he is thankful for them and feels he can do more with the help of the team.
In the beginning, the stay-at-home orders were manageable. However, with the new addition to the family, Taylor’s routines change daily.
“Now we’re on his time,” Taylor said about his two-month-old son, Ezra. “But my wife and I are partners. We tag team.”
Working at home has been more productive for Taylor.
“I get more done at home than I do at the office,” he said. “The typical 9-to-5, stuck in an office, is obsolete.”
Family time is important to Taylor. He is able to spend a few minutes with the children before attending to his job. “And still being productive,” he said.
Taylor admits his passion is to be part of the community. “I feel I have to be out, making a difference,” he said. “Especially being a young, Black man, who is involved, who participates. I believe people will see me and want to get involved. I want to be that example.”
Growing up, Taylor said he didn’t see many role models. “I didn’t see a lot of young, Black, African American males who were invested, in a positive way, in the community,” he said. “We see that when we walk into a room. Seeing that is important.”
The pandemic hasn’t stopped Taylor from reaching out to the community. Although he takes the necessary precautions, he said he has work to do.
“To support one another,” he said. “That’s what I love about my job.”
