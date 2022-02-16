Watch now: 'The Seed' podcast promoting A.E. Staley documentary releases episode highlighting Herald & Review

DECATUR — A podcast promoting the upcoming A.E. Staley documentary "Fields of Gold" has released a new episode highlighting the Herald & Review's role in telling Staley's story in Decatur.

The podcast, called "The Seed," is hosted by film producer and director Julie Staley and Staley Museum director Laura Jahr. In its second episode, longtime Herald & Review writer and editor Justin Conn joined the podcast to discuss Decatur's daily newspapers' role in recording Staley's every move throughout his career up until his death in 1940, and the lasting history of Staley in the community.

Production of the film is currently in the editing process, and will then be delivered to local music composer Eric Watkins for scoring. Producers plan to release the film this year.

It was announced last month Emmy Award Winning actor and narrator Peter Coyote has been hired to narrate. Coyote is an actor with more than 130 films on his resume.

He has narrated more than 200 documentaries and 17 audiobooks. He won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Narrator in 2015 for his work in “The Roosevelts: An Intimate History.”

The Staley documentary, produced by Spencer Films, focuses on the life of A.E. Staley, a pioneer of agribusiness who introduced soybean processing and operated the world’s largest expeller soybean mill. Staley is also credited for starting the careers of several Hall of Fame athletes through his semi-pro baseball team and Staley Football Team, which eventually became the Chicago Bears.

