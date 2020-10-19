Watch now: The spooky legends of Decatur's Greenwood Cemetery

The Greenwood Cemetery office has some of the archival material for their famous residents. Most of the history lesson begins immediately upon entering the cemetery. The oldest stone dates back to 1847, according to Jackson. And the cemetery continues to expand.

Greenwood is divided into 21 sections. Section 12 is the special location designated especially for veterans.

When Jackson began working at the cemetery, the stones had had a rash of vandalism. Instead of blocking the entrance, the staff left the large, white, ornate gates open. “It seemed like, when we had the gates closed, people were breaking in,” Jackson said. “We’ve got it back to looking nice.”

Although Greenwood is one of the older cemeteries in Decatur, families continue to bury their loved ones there. “It’s the history of Greenwood,” Jackson said.

And the history continues. Many of the famous families left Decatur years ago, but still pay tribute to their loved ones by sending flowers each year, according to Jackson.

The attraction for the caretaker is the peacefulness among the old trees and sculptures.

“It’s a beautiful cemetery,” he said. “The change of the color of the leaves makes it more pretty out here.”