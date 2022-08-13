Watch now: What to eat at the 2022 Illinois State Fair

SPRINGFIELD — During the 11 days of the Illinois State Fair each August, calorie counts can be tossed out the window.

Though it’s a celebration of the state’s robust agriculture industry, one of the fair’s biggest draws is the food. In total, more than 150 food vendors are featured at this year’s fair.

Food and drink reporter Donnette Beckett and state government reporter Brenden Moore dragged photographer Clay Jackson to different vendors to taste test this year’s fair food.

The selection of new menu items did not disappoint — and of course, the reporters willing to tackle tasting the new fare had to get their favorites as well.

The research they uncovered is sure to be helpful to fair diners.

Apple pie fries

One of the happy discoveries included the new apple pie fries ($7) at the Truckin Good Food stand on Main Street. The sweet treat is made up of a fresh cut Honeycrisp apple. “Just like you would regular fresh cut fries,” said owner Nick Boucher.

The crusty texture is made using corn starch before it is deep fried. “After it’s deep fried we give it a toss with some cinnamon sugar,” Boucher said. “You can dip that in caramel or whipped topping.”

Boucher, a new vendor at the fair this year, had initially planned funnel cake fries, a new treat found at many fairs and festivals. But he found it sweetened his oil after they were fried.

While he was cutting fries one day, he was eating an apple, which sparked the idea. He tested various ways of frying apples. “It only took me three weeks to get it on the menu,” he said.

Truckin Good Food’s other menu items include horseshoes, cinnamon rolls and breakfast items.

The state fair was the second showing for apple pie fries, after the Champaign County Fair in late July.

Boucher said one of his customers there gave him a new slogan: “These need to be registered as an addictive substance,” he said.

We’re inclined to agree. Though we tried to keep each taste to a sample size, the apple pie fries were hard to put down. They should prove to be a popular addition to the diverse collection of fair fare.

Rainbow grilled cheese

Brian Harrison, the owner of 1DK, located on the Avenue of Flags near the grandstand, wanted to add some color to the fair. Enter rainbow grilled cheese ($5) — a toastie that literally features rainbow-dyed cheese.

Harrison is relatively new to the food truck game and this is his first year as a fair vendor. He began creating his menu for the food truck after experimenting in other kitchens.

“I tried different things,” he said. “And I have fun with it.”

That’s the spirit in which he created rainbow grilled cheese. As Harrison tells it, his nephew simply refused to eat a typical grilled cheese in the basic colors. So he made one in a rainbow complexion.

“That’s all he would eat after that,” Harrison said.

Harrison serves various other fair foods, such as tenderloin sandwiches, chicken nuggets, fries and cheese sticks. But the grilled cheese sandwich can be eye-catching.

“I bag individual colors, then lay it down in layers,” Harrison said.

He uses Colby Jack cheese instead of American cheese. “That’s where you get that gooeyness,” Harrison said.

This item — affordable and fun — should be a hit with younger fairgoers.

The Village of Cultures

The Village of Cultures, at the south end of Main Street, has been a fair staple for decades, giving people a dozen food options that span the globe, including Italian, African, Mediterranean, Cajun and German.

This year, fairgoers will be able to figuratively eat their way around the world on a budget as part of the “Small Plates, Big Tastes” program. Basically, every vendor in the section will offer a sample size of their signature item for only $3.

The small tab will allow diners to sample various foods from individual booths that they may not otherwise be able to. State fair manager Rebecca Clark told Lee Enterprises that “it’s our take on a tapas movement.”

“It's a great opportunity for you to be able to sample new cuisines, foods that you never really would have thought of ... It is such a melting pot out here,” she said.

Several food vendors were testing out what they wanted to specialize in for the taste tests. The Filipino booth had highlighted the vegetable and noodle dish, pancit.

“If a family comes they don’t know what to try,” said Filia Tzorkzis, manager of the booth. “If they like it, they come back.”

We tried samples from the Mediterranean stand, chowing down on falafel with tzatziki sauce from the latter. We wish we could have tried more.

Walking horseshoe

A walking taco has become a common item among vendors, with its simple ingredients and easy-to-hold nature. They can be found at at least four stands on the fairgrounds.

But Mehan’s Lemonade offers a local twist on the concept: the walking horseshoe ($8).

A delicacy that originated in Springfield, a typical horseshoe is an open-faced sandwich that features toasted bread topped with meat, French fries and cheese sauce.

The walking horseshoe is a modified version of this — cutting out the bread and subbing out the fries for potato sticks. But, perhaps the most important ingredients, cheese and meat, are still included. Fairgoers will have their choice of hamburger, chicken or buffalo chicken as a protein.

According to the family, their concession stand is the longest running food vendor in the state fair.

“We’ve been here since 1933,” said Tad Baird, a great-grandchild of the original owners.

His mother, Jan Baird, said the walking horseshoe has been available to fairgoers for about four years.

“We also have gourmet grilled cheese,” she said.

It’s a place worth stopping for a play on a popular local dish that still offers something different.

Vose Corn Dogs

It’s the state fair; eat a corn dog.

There are nearly 30 stands that sell the deep fried, batter-dipped hot dog-on-a-stick, a fair favorite that has Springfield roots, with the Cozy Dog Drive-In claiming to be the first to sell them in the mid-1940s.

However, one stand stands about them all: Vose Fine Foods.

Open all summer just across from the grandstand, the family-run stand has been a staple on the state fairgrounds for more than five decades.

The stand was founded by Springfield native and self-proclaimed "King Corn Dog" Bob Vose, 93, and is now on its fourth generation.

That's quite the staying power. And there's good reason. If you ask any local what their favorite corn dog is, it's a pretty safe bet that Vose ($4) will come out of their mouth.

The stand gives two options for condiments: ketchup or mustard. Either is fine, though the corn dog stands on its own.

Lemon shakeups

It's exactly what it sounds like: a mixture of lemons, sugar and water shook up like a cocktail. There are also some variations on this classic throughout the fair.

We tried a classic lemon shakeup and a peach lemonade shakeup from Smiley's Novelties & Concessions. They have several different variations of shakeups and are also known for having 30 varieties of funnel cake.

After a long day of eating and walking in the sun, the shakeups were, in a word, refreshing.

Feeding Frenzy

For a third year in a row, the fair's "Feeding Frenzy" program returns to the fair. From 2 to 5 p.m. every day, discounted happy hour prices will apply at select vendors throughout the fairgrounds.

"We have really done a lot to be proactive in making sure that the fair is affordable for families," Clark said. "I'm a mom with four small kids. I know exactly what it takes to feed a family when you come out to an event like this."

Clark said the program is perfect for those having a late lunch or looking for an early dinner ahead of a grandstand show.

Copi

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is offering free samples of Copi in the "Conservation World" section of the fairgrounds from 2 to 6 p.m. during the first weekend of the fair.

Copi is the rebranded name for the invasive Asian carp.

More fair fare

There were too many good options two newspaper reporters to try. But here are some other items worth a taste:

Culler's French Fries , a state fair staple for more than 75 years. Best served with salt and vinegar. There are two stands on the fairgrounds.

, a state fair staple for more than 75 years. Best served with salt and vinegar. There are two stands on the fairgrounds. Mini donuts served by the bucket or the bag by The Donut Family, which has four stands. The family-run vendor has been serving up yummy fried dough at Midwestern state and county fairs since 1973.

served by the bucket or the bag by The Donut Family, which has four stands. The family-run vendor has been serving up yummy fried dough at Midwestern state and county fairs since 1973. Hot Wisconsin Cheese , near the grandstand, serves up a variety of fried cheese products, including mozzarella fingers, cheddar nuggets and jalapeno cheddar.

, near the grandstand, serves up a variety of fried cheese products, including mozzarella fingers, cheddar nuggets and jalapeno cheddar. There are several great protein options at the Pork Patio, including a pork chop-on-a-stick.

A full list of vendors can be found at bit.ly/statefairvendors.