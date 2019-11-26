WATCH: This Illinois bus driver is accused of drinking beer while driving elementary students to school. Here's the video.

After reviewing the video, the company fired Passley. District officials said they contacted Aurora police, the Department of Children and Family Services and informed parents whose children rode the bus route.

Ziman said police were brought in to the situation after it occurred so they were unable to test if Passley was intoxicated. Police detectives opened a criminal investigation and began collecting evidence, interviewing witnesses including the store clerk and looking for video clips, officials said.

Passley picked up the school bus around 6 a.m. Nov. 15 and completed one route before stopping at a Speedway gas station at 948 N. Farnsworth Ave. and purchased two cans of beer, returned to the school bus and drove off, police said. Additional videos show the driver place a beer can into a brown paper bag and drink from it while driving around 32 elementary school children, according to police.

"When we put our children on a school bus in the morning, the idea is that we have placed our kids in the safekeeping of someone who is going to take good care of them," Ziman said. "This is infuriating to believe someone who is trusted with these children on a daily basis could put them in danger."

Passley was arrested Monday night and released on $100 bond. She is due in the Aurora Branch Court on Dec. 27.