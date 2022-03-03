Macon County reports three COVID-related deaths

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department reported three COVID-related deaths and 42 confirmed cases Thursday.

The reported deaths included a man in his 70s and two women in their 60s. This brings the total number of deaths to 324 since the start of the pandemic.

As for confirmed cases reported by health officials, there were 14 COVID-19 cases on Monday, 11 cases on Tuesday and 17 cases on Wednesday.

The county health department also reported that 10 residents with COVID are hospitalized. Only one is fully vaccinated.

Health officials continue to promote vaccinations as a primary means of preventing the spread of the virus.

