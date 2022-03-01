Watch now: Macon County Mental Health Board's Focus on the Future survey identifies unmet mental health needs

MOUNT ZION — Access to mental health services and a deficiency in the staff needed to provide them were identified Tuesday as the most pressing needs is recent survey conducted by the Macon County Mental Health Board.

"The state is trying to increase funding for providers that have historically been grossly under reimbursed for the cost of the services," said Macon County Mental Health Board Executive Director Tim Macken. "Agencies haven't been able to compete for qualified staff and now there's an opportunity, but then where are the people? There was a shortage before the pandemic. It's just gotten magnified."

Health care providers and service agencies met Tuesday at the Mount Zion Convention Center for the county mental health board's Focus on the Future event. The goal of the event was to identify unmet needs related to mental health, developmental disabilities and treatment related to substance use.

The event, which is held every three years, asks county residents to fill out a survey to identify and prioritize unmet needs that is later compiled into a published document for the board, as well as other social service organizations in the county, to use to apply for grant dollars.

This year, the board received a total of 420 responses, ranging from senior citizens to seniors in high school, who were asked to rate the priority and current quality of available community services on a scale of one to five, said Andrew Taylor of the Economic Development Corporation of Decatur-Macon County.

Once the results were shown, individuals were asked to engage in discussion with other participants their table to determine if the list and the priority order matched up with their view of the situation.

Although they were not surprised, most individuals highlighted the lack of health care staff and services which had been an issue even before the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"If I go two surveys ago and we look at the average cost for someone with a masters of social work, licensed clinical social worker and a licensed clinical professional counselor, you could get them for maybe $30 to $35," Madeck said. "Now you're not even in the ballpark if you're not over $50, so it's dramatically jumped and if they haven't increased the fees and the rates of reimbursement from the state, how do you hire these folks and get them to come."

Others mentioned how some unmet needs, like specialized housing and access to medication-assisted treatments for individuals suffering with substance abuse, are currently being addressed and could be an issue of bad messaging or a disconnect between the community and service provider.

Some individuals talked about the the need of childcare for for those with special needs, especially in schools where remote learning was the focus in the last two years, and the opportunity to have service providers or organizations work together and pool their resources to accommodate each other's patients.

"We want them to know they're appreciated and they're valued in this community," Madeck said. "It's really about taking this data and applying for grants because you've now got something that's a legitimate unmet need that's been identified by another source."

Olga Phoenix, an internationally recognized resilience, self-care, and trauma prevention expert and author of the “Victim Advocate’s Guide to Wellness: Six Dimensions of Vicarious Trauma-Free Life,” was the keynote speaker.

Phoenix said vicarious trauma is an occupational challenge for people working in fields where they are continuously exposed to victims of trauma and violence, which mirrors post traumatic stress disorder and affects up to 75% of health care professionals and trauma therapists.

In order to help these issues, Phoenix said there are three steps which include learning about vicarious trauma and how compassion fatigue leads to burnout; developing a self-care regime that acknowledges and nurtures an individual's life and relationships; and having organizations take a level responsibility in order to provide prevention and treatment plans for employees.

"If you want to stay in this field, then you better get going on developing some systems around yourself to protect your mind and body and to continue living a happy life regardless of what's going on in the world or what type of job you have," Phoenix said. "We're here to enjoy life and contribute in a positive manner to the world and we can only do that by taking care of ourselves."

