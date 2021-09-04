We Are One Community continues tradition of giving to Macon County charities

DECATUR — For almost 40 years, Good Samaritan Inn has served lunch to those in need.

“A meal at the Good Samaritan Inn is more than a meal,” said Nicky Besser, Good Samaritan's executive director. “There are some people that need it to sustain them, but even for many of our patrons, our meals turn into dollars that they’re saving that they can spend on other essential services."

Coming off a year when more people are in need and traditional funding opportunities were strained, We are One Community is once again stepping in to help.

Good Samaritan is the recipient of $2,000 from the group.

The charity fund, built on the tradition of collective giving and philanthropy among working union families, will mark Labor Day with the distributing of $15,080 to 21 local organizations. The donations will be presented during the annual picnic following the Labor Day parade on Sept. 6, which runs through downtown Decatur starting at 10 a.m. Former Macon County Sheriff Tony Brown is this year's parade marshal.

The awards presentation will be at 1 p.m. at the Large Pavilion in Fairview Park.

“Our dream for the We Are One Community is to have $100,000 in the community foundation and to be able to use the interests to give out more grants,” said Amy Rueff, the funds chairwoman. “I mean there’s such potential for us to raise so much money.”

The funds come from local union members, who participate in fundraising campaigns or make donations through payroll deductions throughout the year.

The donor-advised fund is housed at The Community Foundation and the advisory board commits that 100% of all individual donations go directly to local services. They can do this because local unions cover the 1% administration fee and interest is reinvested to the fund, Rueff said.

Rueff said their labor advisory board decides which local charity will receive a grant and how much that grant is worth.

Rueff said most of the time grants go repeat recipients that they know have an impact on the community as a whole.

Like The Good Samaritan Inn, Macon County Meals on Wheels is a repeat recipient and also will be awarded $2,000.

Meals on Wheels provides meals to senior citizens and other homebound individuals who cannot cook for themselves.

Greg Fritzgerald, a senior services supervisor with Catholic Charities, which oversees the meal program, said it takes a “fairly large” budget to operate the meal program especially when they served close to 95,000 meals last year and continue to serve an average of around 428 meals a day.

“It’ll be put toward purchasing meals and getting these meals out to the people that need it,” Fritzgerald said. “There’s a great community effort to make sure that these meals get to these people.”

