We asked Decatur City Council members to explain their vote on public comments. Here's what they said.

Prior to the vote, citizens provided excellent perspective and suggestions for improvement to the proposed policy. I respect the perspectives of our citizens and my colleagues, and every council member should have an opportunity to express their view (Councilman Walker could not attend the meeting). For these reasons, Councilman Faber made a motion to table which I seconded. The council voted 4-2 against. In doing so, those council members repressed not only viewpoints of the community, but my colleague on the council.

The city stated the new policies were to “make public meetings more efficient and to maintain civility and decorum throughout public meetings.” The city provides no evidence meetings are inefficient, and if the city wanted more “efficient” meetings, it should not be at the expense of less citizen participation. Often, the best input and expertise comes from our citizens. It is unlikely restricting public comments will maintain “civility and decorum” and reduce the number of personal attacks on council members. Very few individuals are responsible for personal attacks. The more likely outcome of the prohibition of public comment after each agenda item will be to lower contributions by those who currently comment at meetings and reduce the desire of others to attend and participate in the meetings.