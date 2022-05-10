 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Decatur, IL

Right Now
75°
Clear
  • Humidity: 91%
  • Feels Like: 75°
  • Heat Index: 75°
  • Wind: 8 mph
  • Wind Chill: 75°
  • UV Index: 8 Very High
  • Sunrise: 05:44:32 AM
  • Sunset: 08:00:18 PM
  • Dew Point: 72°
  • Visibility: 10 mi

Today

Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds later in the day. Near record high temperatures. High 91F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies. High 89F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.

Next 12 Hours

Time
Temp
Precip
2 AM
74°
15%
2 AM
74°

Wind: S @ 7 mph

Precip: 15% Chance

Humidity: 93%

Wind Chill: 74°

Heat Index: 74°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 7 mi

3 AM
73°
15%
3 AM
73°

Wind: S @ 7 mph

Precip: 15% Chance

Humidity: 95%

Wind Chill: 73°

Heat Index: 73°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 6 mi

4 AM
72°
15%
4 AM
72°

Wind: S @ 7 mph

Precip: 15% Chance

Humidity: 97%

Wind Chill: 72°

Heat Index: 72°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 5 mi

5 AM
71°
12%
5 AM
71°

Wind: S @ 5 mph

Precip: 12% Chance

Humidity: 98%

Wind Chill: 71°

Heat Index: 71°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 5 mi

6 AM
71°
10%
6 AM
71°

Wind: SSE @ 5 mph

Precip: 10% Chance

Humidity: 97%

Wind Chill: 71°

Heat Index: 71°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 5 mi

7 AM
73°
8%
7 AM
73°

Wind: S @ 5 mph

Precip: 8% Chance

Humidity: 93%

Wind Chill: 73°

Heat Index: 73°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 6 mi

8 AM
74°
11%
8 AM
74°

Wind: S @ 5 mph

Precip: 11% Chance

Humidity: 91%

Wind Chill: 74°

Heat Index: 74°

UV Index: 1 Low

Visibility: 7 mi

9 AM
77°
10%
9 AM
77°

Wind: SSW @ 4 mph

Precip: 10% Chance

Humidity: 86%

Wind Chill: 77°

Heat Index: 82°

UV Index: 2 Low

Visibility: 9 mi

10 AM
80°
5%
10 AM
80°

Wind: SSW @ 4 mph

Precip: 5% Chance

Humidity: 82%

Wind Chill: 80°

Heat Index: 86°

UV Index: 4 Moderate

Visibility: 10 mi

11 AM
83°
5%
11 AM
83°

Wind: S @ 4 mph

Precip: 5% Chance

Humidity: 74%

Wind Chill: 83°

Heat Index: 90°

UV Index: 6 High

Visibility: 10 mi

12 PM
86°
7%
12 PM
86°

Wind: SSE @ 4 mph

Precip: 7% Chance

Humidity: 68%

Wind Chill: 86°

Heat Index: 94°

UV Index: 6 High

Visibility: 10 mi

1 PM
87°
15%
1 PM
87°

Wind: SSE @ 6 mph

Precip: 15% Chance

Humidity: 66%

Wind Chill: 87°

Heat Index: 95°

UV Index: 8 Very High

Visibility: 10 mi

