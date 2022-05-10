As temperatures rise, so do the chances for heat-related illness. Here's some tips on how to stay safe.
Decatur, IL
Right Now
- Humidity: 91%
- Feels Like: 75°
- Heat Index: 75°
- Wind: 8 mph
- Wind Chill: 75°
- UV Index: 8 Very High
- Sunrise: 05:44:32 AM
- Sunset: 08:00:18 PM
- Dew Point: 72°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds later in the day. Near record high temperatures. High 91F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy skies. High 89F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: S @ 7 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 74°
Heat Index: 74°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: S @ 7 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 73°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: S @ 7 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: S @ 5 mph
Precip: 12% Chance
Humidity: 98%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: SSE @ 5 mph
Precip: 10% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: S @ 5 mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 73°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: S @ 5 mph
Precip: 11% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 74°
Heat Index: 74°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: SSW @ 4 mph
Precip: 10% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 77°
Heat Index: 82°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SSW @ 4 mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 82%
Wind Chill: 80°
Heat Index: 86°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 4 mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: 83°
Heat Index: 90°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 4 mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 68%
Wind Chill: 86°
Heat Index: 94°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 6 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 66%
Wind Chill: 87°
Heat Index: 95°
UV Index: 8 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Surveillance video from Kansas shows an EF-3 striking a school and nearby YMCA on April 9th in the town of Andover. All students were out of the building and safe; however, the school sustained substantial damage in the storm.
🎧 Listen now: The risks of over-warning and how social media has changed distribution of critical weather information.
A new report says there's nearly a 50-50 chance that world will hit a key warming threshold in the next five years. Monday's World Meteorological Organization forecast says there's a 48% chance that globe will temporarily hit 1.5 degrees Celsius warmer than pre-industrial times by the end of…
🎧 The latest episode of Here Weed Go! looks at marijuana initiatives as well as the economics of pot. Also, is crypto a good idea for your retirement savings?
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
The first operational computer-generated forecasts were issued on the afternoon of May 6, 1955.
Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen w…
🎧 The latest episode of Here Weed Go! looks at marijuana initiatives as well as the economics of pot. Also, is crypto a good idea for your retirement savings?
This evening's outlook for Decatur: Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur Monday. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, es…
Decatur will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is c…
This evening in Decatur: A few clouds overnight. Low around 45F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Decatur folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected …
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Decatur area should see a light breez…