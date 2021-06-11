100 degrees possible today across Central Illinois

LINCOLN — The National Weather Service in Lincoln is warning Central Illinois residents of excessive heat and humid throughout Friday.

The hazardous weather outlook is calling for hot and humid conditions with heat index values reaching the upper 90s to around 100 degrees by the afternoon.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to return on Saturday.

"Severe weather is not anticipated, but lightning and locally heavy rainfall will be possible," the weather service stated. "Hot and humid conditions are expected Saturday as heat index values rise to the upper 90s."

