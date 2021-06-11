 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

100 degrees possible today across Central Illinois

{{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN — The National Weather Service in Lincoln is warning Central Illinois residents of excessive heat and humid throughout Friday.

The hazardous weather outlook is calling for hot and humid conditions with heat index values reaching the upper 90s to around 100 degrees by the afternoon.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to return on Saturday.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"Severe weather is not anticipated, but lightning and locally heavy rainfall will be possible," the weather service stated. "Hot and humid conditions are expected Saturday as heat index values rise to the upper 90s."

Brrr! All-time snowfall records

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News