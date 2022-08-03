Another rain deluge batters Decatur and Central Illinois

DECATUR — Another thunderstorm packing a deluge of rain and wind gusts to more than 60 mph washed over the Decatur area Wednesday afternoon.

Fire crews reported dealing with multiple downed trees and downed power lines.

Acting Battalion Chief with the city’s fire department, Capt. Justin Kraus, said one downed line near the Decatur Airport had left people trapped in their car, afraid to get out because of the danger from the live wire.

“We’re on scene and we’re all waiting for Ameren Illinois to get there and be able to cut the power so people can walk out of the car,” said Kraus.

He explained that staying in the vehicle until downed lines are made safe is the right thing to do in that situation.

The power line was likely felled by a wind gust clocked at 61 mph recorded at the airport about 4 p.m. The National Weather Service in Lincoln said Decatur was soaked with 1.41 inches of rain in the Wednesday storm, on top of the deluge it had received just the day before.

Tammy Schneider, director of the Macon County Emergency Management Agency, said weather like this will flood underpasses and other vulnerable areas because storm drains become overwhelmed.

She urged drivers to turn around and not attempt to drive through pools of standing water. Schneider said that is hazardous enough in the city but, out in the countryside on rural farm roads, it can be even more dangerous.

“On roads where you have got farmland on both sides, you don’t know if the roadway is even going to be there,” she said. “The water could easily get under the roadway and wash it away.”

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch until around 9 p.m. Wednesday evening and a severe flood watch extending into Thursday morning for much of Central Illinois.

Meteorologist Matt Barnes said most of the severe weather risk for later Wednesday would be concentrated to the south of Decatur, and particularly around the Vandalia area. But he said Decatur wasn’t quite out of the woods Wednesday evening.

“We’re keeping our eyes on the potential for some additional development,” he added.

The forecast for the rest of the week predicts a 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms Thursday and a 30% chance for showers on Friday. Temperatures in the mid to low 80s for both Thursday and Friday.