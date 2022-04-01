This evening in Decatur: Partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Damaging wind, flooding, and tornadoes possible in central and southern Illinois Wednesday
A stormy afternoon is expected across Illinois today with heavy rain and lightning being common. A few storms will likely be severe. Here's everything you need to know to be prepared for the day.
Just some light showers in spots today, but Wednesday looks quite stormy across all of Illinois. Damaging wind gusts, hail, and even tornadoes are looking more likely. Here's all the details.
The chance for thunderstorms is over, but light showers are still in the forecast today. See when we'll finally dry out across the area in our updated weather outlook.
Watch now: Dry, but chilly Monday across Illinois. Showers return Tuesday. Storms in the forecast for Wednesday
Temperatures will stay below normal for this time of year today. We'll be warming in the days ahead, but rain will return to the area. A few severe storms are possible in southern Illinois Wednesday.
Watch now: Quick break from the rain Friday, but more on the way for Saturday in central and southern Illinois
Dry conditions today, but temps will stay below normal for this time of year. Will we warm up this weekend? When's our best chance of rain? All your weather questions answered in our updated forecast.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Decatur today. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Today's conditi…
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Cloudy. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Wednesday's forecast is showi…
Decatur residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 45 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Expec…
Hail is a possibility amid strong and severe thunderstorms, putting a lot of valuables in danger. So what can you do about it?
Temperatures in Decatur will be cool today. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain o…