Apr. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Windy at times with periods of rain. Low around 45F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Looking ahead, Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Sunday, there is a 59% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.