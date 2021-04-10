 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Apr. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Windy at times with periods of rain. Low around 45F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Looking ahead, Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Sunday, there is a 59% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Cities in ‘solar eclipse crossroad' gear up for 2024

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News