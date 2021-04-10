Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Windy at times with periods of rain. Low around 45F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Looking ahead, Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Sunday, there is a 59% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Apr. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Decatur area. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees…
Today's temperature in Decatur will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunsh…
The Decatur area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. We will …
For the drive home in Decatur: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy with periods of rain after midnight. Low 53F. SW winds shifti…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Decatur. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but…
Decatur will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. There is a 36…
For the drive home in Decatur: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in D…
Decatur folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. Toda…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Today's weather f…
Decatur's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Decatur area can expect a hot day tomorrow. T…