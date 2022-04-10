 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening in Decatur: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially before midnight. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 72% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

