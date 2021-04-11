 Skip to main content
Apr. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

For the drive home in Decatur: A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Decatur area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

