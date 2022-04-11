Apr. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

For the drive home in Decatur: A few clouds. Low 42F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Decatur folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.