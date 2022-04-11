For the drive home in Decatur: A few clouds. Low 42F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Decatur folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Already cooler today than yesterday, but temps will drop even more for Friday. A rain/snow mix is expected as well. See who has the best chance of snow and when we'll dry out in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Chance of severe storms in southern Illinois Monday, greater chance for all of Illinois Wednesday
Storms looks likely across southern Illinois this afternoon and evening. For Wednesday, storms look likely for both southern and central Illinois and some could be severe. Here's all the details.
Some snow around this morning and rain showers will continue through the afternoon. When will we dry out and warm up? Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has a complete look at your weekend forecast.
Watch now: Good chance of rain this morning and strong winds this afternoon. Both will return for Thursday
Rain expected for central and southern Illinois Wednesday and more in the forecast for Thursday. Windy both days, but temps will be going down for Thursday. Full details in our latest weather video.
Showers will be moving across central and southern Illinois during the day Tuesday, but more widespread activity is expected Tuesday night with a cold front. Full details in our updated forecast.
This evening in Decatur: Periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low around 45F. SSE winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Decat…
This evening in Decatur: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially before midnight. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 4…
Decatur residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. We'll s…
Much of Monday will be dry in central Illinois, but showers will continue across southern Illinois. Rain moves back in for the entire state tonight. Track the rain hour by hour in our forecast video.
Decatur's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. …