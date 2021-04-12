For the drive home in Decatur: Mostly clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Decatur area. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
