 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Decatur's evening forecast: Windy with thunderstorms after midnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Decatur. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 92% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News