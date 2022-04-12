Apr. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Decatur's evening forecast: Windy with thunderstorms after midnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Decatur. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 92% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.