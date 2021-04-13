Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: A few clouds. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Apr. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
