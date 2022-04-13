 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening in Decatur: Clearing skies after some evening rain. Low near 35F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Decatur area. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

