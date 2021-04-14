Apr. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening's outlook for Decatur: A few clouds from time to time. Low 36F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 59 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.