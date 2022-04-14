Apr. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: A few clouds from time to time. Low 41F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Decatur area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.