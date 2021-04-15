 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Apr. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

{{featured_button_text}}

Decatur's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Decatur people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

What volcanic ash does to your health and the environment

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News