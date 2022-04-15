 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Decatur area. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.

Local Weather

