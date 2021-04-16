For the drive home in Decatur: Cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
