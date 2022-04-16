Apr. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
For the drive home in Decatur: Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

