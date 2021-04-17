Decatur's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 41F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Decatur area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
