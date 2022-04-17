Apr. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
This evening's outlook for Decatur: Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low 36F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

