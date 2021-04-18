 Skip to main content
Apr. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening's outlook for Decatur: Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.

