This evening's outlook for Decatur: Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Apr. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Decatur people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Decatur area. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Decatur area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Expect…
Decatur's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Decatur people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It sho…
A number of states were hit with severe weather, including damaging and deadly tornado-warned storms, over the weekend.
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. W…
For the drive home in Decatur: Mostly clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees toda…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees…
It does rain or precipitate on other planets and moons. On Neptune, scientists suspect it rains pure carbon in the form of diamonds.