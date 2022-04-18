Apr. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
This evening's outlook for Decatur: Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking ahead, Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Watch from TUE 4:00 AM CDT until TUE 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

