Apr. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Decatur Tuesday. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 92% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

