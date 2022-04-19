Apr. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 43F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 84% chance of rain. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
