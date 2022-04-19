 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 43F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 84% chance of rain. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tornado confirmed near Iowa town; others reported

Tornado confirmed near Iowa town; others reported

Up to 10 tornadoes were reported across mostly the northern half of Iowa, the weather service said, but only ones near Logan in western Iowa and near Stacyville and St. Ansgar in northeastern Iowa have been confirmed.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News