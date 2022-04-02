 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Decatur area. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

