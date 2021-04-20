Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Near record low temperatures. Low 28F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Decatur area. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from WED 1:00 AM CDT until WED 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
