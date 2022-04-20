 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Cloudy and windy at times with periods of rain. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Decatur area. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.

