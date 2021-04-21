This evening's outlook for Decatur: Clear to partly cloudy. Hard freeze expected. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
