This evening's outlook for Decatur: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 57% chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Apr. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Showers and a few storms are expected today. How long will they be sticking around though? Here's everything you need to know about the weather as you finalize your Easter Weekend plans.
Off and on showers and storms are expected Wednesday and Wednesday night across the state. Damaging wind and hail can't be ruled out in southern Illinois. Here's everything you need to know.
Enjoy the quiet weather Tuesday. Showers, storms, and gusty winds will return Wednesday. See when rain is most likely and what temperatures are looking like in our updated forecast.
Below normal temperatures both today and tonight with gusty winds to make it feel even colder. Small chance of rain as well. See who has the best chance of seeing rain and if we'll warm up on Tuesday.
Watch now: Significant warm up Thursday for central and southern Illinois with lingering rain chances
Not too much rain today, but a better chance expected Thursday night. Already warming up, but looking even warmer for Friday. Track the rain and see how warm we'll get in our updated forecast.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Decatur area Monday. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees…
Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar befor…
Folks in the Decatur area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Friday's win…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. We'll see sunshine t…
This evening's outlook for Decatur: Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low 36F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's high…