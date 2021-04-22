 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Apr. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Decatur: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 56% chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

In Switzerland, an exploding snowman announces warm weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News