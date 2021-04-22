This evening in Decatur: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 56% chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Apr. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
