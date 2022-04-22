Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Mostly clear skies. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur Saturday. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
