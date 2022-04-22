 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Mostly clear skies. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur Saturday. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News