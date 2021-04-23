 Skip to main content
Apr. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening in Decatur: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 48F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Looking ahead, Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 73% chance of precipitation. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

