This evening's outlook for Decatur: Windy. Partly cloudy skies early giving way to light rain overnight. Low 64F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Decatur community. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 78% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
