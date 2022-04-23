 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening's outlook for Decatur: Windy. Partly cloudy skies early giving way to light rain overnight. Low 64F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Decatur community. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 78% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News