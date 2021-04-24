Decatur's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Decatur people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Cold air and snow may travel across the center of the country, including Central Illinois
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. W…
Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. It should …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. T…
This evening in Decatur: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 48F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a q…
Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today.…
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Near record low temperatures. Low 28F. Winds N…
Decatur people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degre…
National Weather Service in Lincoln issues a freeze warning for Central Illinois.
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Deca…