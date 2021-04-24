 Skip to main content
Apr. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Decatur's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Decatur people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

